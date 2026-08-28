It's coming into the final phases, and now the involved parties just wait.

State Supreme Court Due to Rule Soon on Fate of Controversial Windfarm

In 2021, Scout Energy filed paperwork with the state to build a massive 25-mile long windfarm that would run from near Finley all the way down the spine of the Horse Heaven Hills, much to the dismay of many area residents.

Despite numerous environmental and other concerns, then-Governor Inslee pushed for it, and even rejected reports from the EFSEC or Environmental Facility Site Evaluation Council to reduce its size. A long list of concerns from property devaluation to damaging wildlife and bird ecosystems, as well as serioius firefighting concerns have plagued the controversial project. It has also been factually argued the effect these massive turbines would have on even far away property values would be significant--an impact felt for miles.

Despite a Storm of Opposition, It's Still in the Courts

TC Cares, a non-profit citizen group, has led the opposition to the project from almost the beginning. It's been rife with inconsistencies, Scout keeps changing the size and number of the towers, and a host of other serious issues. The project is also opposed by Benton County, and the Yakama Tribal Nation. After years of back and forth, now the State Supreme Court has to rule on whether proper, legal procedures were followed in determining if the windfarm should go forward.

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The ruling will decide ifi the state lawfully approved the project, from the wealth of evidence and opposition, a reasonable answer would be no. Even the state's own fire fighting experts say the size and number of turbines would create a no-fly zone for aerial tankers and firefighting craft in an area known for its wildfires. That's just one concern against the farm.

In the Meantime Everyone Waits

TC Cares said via email this week, the decision could come at any time. If it is ruled the state violated its own processes in permitting, that opens the door for more pushback. If the state court rules it did not, then likely appeals will be coming.

Some of the hope has been, the longer this is opposed, the stiffer the fight, perhaps Scout will cut their losses and realize it's not financially feasible to continue this controversial project. 'Death' by a thousand appeals, court filings.