Let's be honest with ourselves here for just a second.

When was your last glass of water?

Feel called out? Drink some water.

Have your Water glass next to you? How mindful of you! I like it!

Now ask yourself, if you don't often drink water,

Why not? Is it the taste? Is soda more convenient?

I'll be the first to tell you that I'll have a Diet Pepsi/Diet Coke over water, any day.

BUT, we know this is not a good option.

According to Jordan Mazur, a San Francisco-based professional sports dietitian and nutritionist for the 49ers:

"Proper hydration is a core part of our daily nutrition plan to replenish fluids lost during exercise and enable proper recovery throughout the season..." Source

When IS the best time to drink water?

If you feel thirsty

Before, During and after Workouts

With each meal, and between meals

Anytime is a good time for some hydration.

Is there such thing as "Too Much Water?"

"When you drink too much water, your kidneys can't get rid of the excess water. The sodium content of your blood becomes diluted. This is called hyponatremia, and it can be life-threatening." - Source

Do you know anyone that hates drinking water?

Send them this! Who knows, it might give them a better perspective or that alternative they were searching for.

One Last Question...

Do we really need 8 glasses of water a day?

"Most healthy people can stay hydrated by drinking water and other fluids whenever they feel thirsty. For some people, fewer than eight glasses a day might be enough. But other people might need more." - Source

