Starbucks Closures Expand to Kennewick, Ritzville, East Wenatchee, Yakima

As part of a corporate restructuring, including letting go of hundreds of non-retail workers, Starbucks has shuttered locations close to home in Eastern WA.

Canal Drive location closed on Saturday 9-27

For a number of years recently, Starbucks has struggled to maintain its coffee dominance, due to local and regional competition, and labor issues, and other economic factors.

Now their corporate restructuring continues. 900 non-retail workers are being laid off, on the heels of 1,100 in February, and they're closing what they called non-productive or light traffic locations.

Locations in Kennewick, Ritzville and East Wenatchee are gone

The Kennewick location at 6607 West Canal Drive shutdown Saturday, as did the East Wenatchee shop in the in the Valley Mall Plaza. And coffee drinkers in Ritzville will no longer have their venue, the shop at 103 W Galbreath Way is closed.

All told, the company plans to close at least 400 locations by the end of September or very early October. The total number of locations will amount to about 1 percent of their shops and stores.

Also closing are the Nob Hill land Downtown locations in Yakima.

Seattle is seeing ten stores close, and 3 in Spokane.