3 Fantastic Washington Restaurants Worth Making the Trip (And the Wait) For

Washington is filled with so many amazing restaurants and cafes. Living here is like living in a foodie’s dream. We have some of the best international and American-style foods you could ask for. One fantastic Washington restaurant that we think is worth making the trip (and the wait) for is Maltby’s Cafe.

WHAT IS MALTBY’S CAFE AND WHERE IS IT?

If you love gigantic slices of toast, humongous omelets and pancakes, mouth-watering beverages, and the best brunch that side of the West Cascade Mountains, then Maltby’s Cafe is THE place to visit. Maltby’s Cafe is at 8809 Matlby Rd, next to the Maltby Pizza & Pasta restaurant in Snohomish, Wash.

Get our free mobile app

Maltbys Cafe Breakfast Reesha Cosby loading...

IS MALTBY’S WORTH THE WAIT AND LONG LINES?

My first trek to Maltby’s was on a Girls Trip. We rented an Airbnb in Woodinville and stayed the night on a Saturday. Come Sunday morning, our friend who was driving told us that we were all going to have brunch at Maltby’s Cafe. I had never heard of this restaurant before. When we arrived, we had a group of 7. My friends asked me if I would go put our name on the waitlist for a table. When I hopped out of the car and walked up to the Maltby’s front door, there was a long line of people coming out of the front door. The crowd was super friendly to me as I made my way past the crowd into the restaurant. The server was fun, kind, and inviting. He told me it would be a 30 minute wait for a table. I went back to my friends and relayed the info, fully expecting them to say, “Let’s just go someplace else!” They decided, however, to stay in line.

“Maltby’s is worth the wait!” my friend exclaimed.

Cynical me, I muttered under my breath, “We’ll see about that!”

I am here to tell you that I was eating my words (pun intended). Maltby’s Cafe was tastier than my wildest dreams.

Maltbys Cafe Biscuits and Gravy Reesha Cosby loading...

WHAT WE RECOMMEND YOU EAT AT MALTBY’S CAFE

Take a look at the menu and see if anything jumps out at you to try. I ordered the Monterrey Omelet Scramble, with extra hot sauce. I was impressed when the salsa was already on top of my eggs without me having to even ask. It was like they had read my mind! It came with a slice of Maltby toast which is the size of toast I would expect to have come from TEXAS, it was so big. I also added a side of country-fried Montana potatoes. A couple of my friends took home a Maltby’s Cinnamon Roll. It’s about the size of a man’s head.



via GIPHY

“Montana Potatoes & Eggs Country fried red potatoes, ham and onions, topped with Tillamook Cheddar cheese and sour cream. Served with two extra large eggs any style, and Maltby bread toast or biscuit.” - Maltby’s Cafe

Brunch at Maltby's Cafe in Snohomish WA Reesha Cosby loading...

Brunch Drinks at Maltbys Cafe in Snohomish, WACafe in Snohomish Reesha Cosby loading...

SEE ALSO: 5 of the BEST SOUL FOOD Restaurants in Washington State

WHAT OTHER RESTAURANTS WE RECOMMEND YOU TRY FOR A MEMORABLE WASHINGTON BRUNCH?

If you want that ultimate Washington experience (on the West side of the state), you’ve got to try 13 Coins in Vancouver (or any of their locations, really) just for the ambiance and touristy-ness of it all. Or go all out with a Drag Queen Brunch on Sundays at Unicorn Seattle!

Report a typo or correction

LOOK: 28 Modern Black History Makers & Moments