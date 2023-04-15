Speeding Motorcycle Rider Dies After Hitting Concrete Sign in Columbia Park

Fatal crash occurred west of Col Park Golf Course (Google street view)

 

Kennewick Police believe excessive speed was a factor

 

Moses Lake man dies in Columbia Park crash

 

Around 6:51 PM Friday evening, Kennewick Police were called to an area in the 1900 block of Paul Parish Drive, formerly Columbia Park Trail, about a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

The location was listed as 1908 Paul Parish Drive, which is east of the Reach Museum and west of the Columbia Park Golf Course.

Upon arrival officers found 21-year-old Elias Cervantes Jr. of Moses Lake at the scene. He'd been riding at  a very high rate of speed  up and down the road, but apparently lost control and was ejected from the bike. KPD said he struck a concrete sign after being thrown from the motorcycle.

He was unconscious when KPD units arrived, they began CPR and other lifesaving  measures, but EMS said he died at the scene.

The accident  remains under  investigation, no word if he was wearing a helmet.

