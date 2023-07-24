Son Takes Dad’s Keys, Phone From Pocket During Pasco Assault
A domestic assault incident ended with a son in the Franklin County jail.
Sunday evening, Deputies called to an area northeast of Pasco
In the evening hours, Deputies responded to a residence on Haugen Road, a location about 8 miles northeast of Pasco in Franklin County, about a property dispute between a father and son.
During the altercation, the son had apparently pushed and possibly hit the father and took his keys and phone from his pants pocket before fleeing the scene.
Officers got a tip the son might be hiding behind a nearby unoccupied home on Galloway Road not far away.
While searching the backyard, Deputies reported the suspect came out from underneath a set of stairs by the back porch. He's now in the Franklin County jail facing 2nd Degree Assault Charges-Domestic Violence.
