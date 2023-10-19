Tri-Cities Rock Fans: Epic Trip to See U2 at the Sphere Awaits

Show hands of people who live in the Tri-Cities and want to see U2 live at the new $2.3 billion Sphere in Las Vegas. Anyone?

Get our free mobile app

loading...

Win a Trip to See U2 in Las Vegas Next Week with 97 Rock

If you are lucky enough to be a fan of 97 Rock, then you just might be lucky enough to win this trip to see U2 Live at the new $2.3 billion concert venue that just opened in Las Vegas. Tickets are highly sought after and right now cost close to $1,500 per ticket. The venue is named for its shape but is known already around the world for the amazing images projected from the outside with LED lights. Inside the stage is surrounded by a 516-foot wide LED screen and the world's largest concert-grade sound system.

credit YouTube What's Inside? Family credit YouTube What's Inside? Family loading...

The custom audio system for the Sphere consists of 167,000 drivers capable of controlling the sound at every seat independently. The amazing system in the Sphere is capable of projecting separate languages to people in the audience just seats from each other, but that is just one of the many possible uses. The designers of the audio system say the audience can actually feel wind from the sound created, but just outside the concert hall in the concourse, it can be perfectly quiet.

credit YouTube What's Inside? Family credit YouTube What's Inside? Family loading...

How Do You Win the Trip to See U2 at the Sphere?

Starting Monday, October 23, 2023, listen on 97 Rock for codes to be read at the top of 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8 p.m. weekdays. Enter those codes into the correct spot on your 97 Rock mobile app and get entered to win hotel, airfare, spending cash, and two tickets to see U2 at the Sphere in Las Vegas. If you have not downloaded the free 97 Rock mobile app yet, just search for 97 Rock in your app store. If you want to know what it is like to experience the Sphere yourself, check out the review video below or check out their official website at thespherevegas.com.