Shooting in Kennewick Sends Victim to Hospital

A fast-thinking store clerk helped a gunshot victim in Kennewick Thursday afternoon.

Kennewick Police called to the area of 4th and South Rainier

Around 3:15 PM Officers were called to the corner where the City Market is, about a victim who'd been shot.

Police didn't say where the victim was hit, but the clerk saw the victim, called 911 and helped the person until Officers and EMS arrived.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-threatening wounds. Officers searched the surrounding areas, brought in a K-9 and used a drone to assist in the search, but were not able to located a suspect.

Police are urging anyone near that intersection to check their video surveillance footage if they have cameras. No other details were released, the investigation continues.