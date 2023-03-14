Seen This Truck? Let Umatilla County Deputies Know

Stolen truck (USCO) Stolen truck (USCO) loading...

This picture is not of the exact truck, but the same make and model

Work truck taken from near Umatilla

Umatilla County Deputies are attempting to locate this work truck which was reported stolen from a circle farm area Monday. It was taken from a location between Radar Road and Kurz Lane, which is just southwest of Umatilla.

This image is the same make and model, but not the same truck. The one stolen had a large blue Miller welder on the flatbed, as well as a John Deere green compressor. The vehicle has Oregon plate 978LMJ.

Anyone who may see this truck, call Umatilla County Emergency Dispatch at 541-966-3651.

The USCO emphasized if you see it, or get a picture, do NOT post in on Facebook, but call the dispatch number. Posting on social media doesn't help, and in fact, it can alert crime suspects that the authorities are aware of their actions.

