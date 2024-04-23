See The House Named the “Loneliest” Home in The World

It looks like one of those social media posts where people ask "Would you live here alone for a million dollars" for one year?

Loneliest house in the world is out in the ocean

Architectural Digest (AD) recently did a feature on a home that's considered by many in real estate and travel to be the loneliest home in the world.

It's a small home located on a tiny speck of rock called Ellidaey Island, off the coast of Iceland, south of what's called the Vestman Archipelago. The tiny speck in this photo is the house.

Tiny white speck is house on Ellidaey Island (Getty images)

Numerous rumors are circulated about the home on this angled speck of rock, supposedly it was offered to Icelandic pop singer Bjork by the Prime Minister of Iceland in 2000 (he did offer her a home for all her contributions to music) but it was a different one. (she said no).

Getty Images

Others claim it was built by a billionaire survivalist who would use it in case the world came to an end, but that's not true either.

The home is actually a hunting lodge

It was actually built in the 1950s by the Ellidaey Hunting Association as a place to stay for its members. However, no one actually lives there permanently. Apparently, if you know the right people, or reach out to the folks of Ellidaey, they can arrange for you to stay there a night or two. There is actually a guestbook, which now stands at 11,265.

No mention was made about how rustic the plumbing facilities might be, and as far as anyone knows, it is not for sale.