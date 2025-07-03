What Is Slurry Seal, and Why Is Richland Putting It On Its Streets?

Beginning July 8th, Richland will be working on city streets in the north end of town, using two processes that sound rather different.

What is slurry seal? Sounds like a slurpee

There are several zones in North Richland that will have residential streets treated to preserve their longevity. The three zones are north of Van Giesen and in the Horn Rapids area.

Get our free mobile app

One of the processes is called slurry seal. It is, according to the City of Richland:

"Slurry Seal is a blend of fine aggregate and emulsified asphalt, ideal for low-traffic residential roads."

The other treatment is for more widely-used roads:

"Microsurfacing is a more robust treatment consisting of polymer-modified asphalt emulsion, aggregate, mineral filler, and additives designed to set quickly."

These treatments are designed to add at least five years or more to road surfaces, and are resistant to UV rays and weathering.

Richland has a list of maps and zones, along with construction times when the work will begin and be completed. This video from the City of Richland on YouTube shows how it works.