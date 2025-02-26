Residents Displaced in Pasco House fire Early Tuesday

Neighborhood where fire was located (Google street view) Neighborhood where fire was located (Google street view) loading...

An East Pasco home will require repairs before it can be inhabited again after an early morning fire on Tuesday.

No injuries reported in the fire

Around 1:40 AM Pasco Fire Crews responded to the 600 block of South Sycamore Ave. about a home on fire.

Pasco Police arrived first, and saw smoke and fire coming from the home. Fire crews arrived at 1;47 AM, and after making sure the occupants out began to attack the blaze.

By 1:56 AM the fire was considered out, and crews also checked the attic. The home was ventilated to air out the smoke. Fire investigators say the cause is still under investigation, but it was unintentional.

The home cannot be inhabited until repairs are made, according to Pasco Fire.