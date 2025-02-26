Residents Displaced in Pasco House fire Early Tuesday
An East Pasco home will require repairs before it can be inhabited again after an early morning fire on Tuesday.
No injuries reported in the fire
Around 1:40 AM Pasco Fire Crews responded to the 600 block of South Sycamore Ave. about a home on fire.
Pasco Police arrived first, and saw smoke and fire coming from the home. Fire crews arrived at 1;47 AM, and after making sure the occupants out began to attack the blaze.
By 1:56 AM the fire was considered out, and crews also checked the attic. The home was ventilated to air out the smoke. Fire investigators say the cause is still under investigation, but it was unintentional.
Get our free mobile app
The home cannot be inhabited until repairs are made, according to Pasco Fire.
KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born
Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.
Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa