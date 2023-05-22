Race Leads to Injury Crash on Duportail Bridge in Richland

Racing leads to crash on Duportail Bridge (RPD) Racing leads to crash on Duportail Bridge (RPD) loading...

Citations were likely issued for both drivers in the crash

Richland Police say crash triggered by street race

Around 8 PM Sunday evening, Richland Police responded to the Duportail Bridge in Richland, for a report of a crash.

Get our free mobile app

They found this BMW SUV, up against the railing, badly damaged. According to witnesses, the BMW began to race a Ford Mustang before the driver lost control and slammed the guardrail.

Richland Police Richland Police loading...

The Mustang fled the scene but later returned. 3 people in the BMW were hurt, one of them taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

Officers said the Mustang driver returned to the scene, but denied being involved. However, witnesses told Police the juvenile driver was. RPD says he was released to his parent, the adult driver of the BMW initially denied he was behind the wheel, but then admitted he was.

No specific word yet from Police about what charges have been or will be levied against the two drivers.