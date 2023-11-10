Pasco’s Carbody Beach to Get New Gate, Restrictions Due to Dumping
For the last few years, a popular recreational area north of Pasco along the Columbia River has become an eyesore, with increasing amounts of rampant garbage dumping.
Carbody Beach to get a new access gate
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has reported over the years about how difficult it has been to keep the area clean. Volunteer and county efforts sweep the area, and then a few days or weeks later, there are pickup truck-load-sized piles of garbage. It ranges from household items to mattresses, and yard waste, and some have even contained low-level hazardous materials such as oil, gas, and more.
Carbody Beach is north of Pasco, for reference, it is two miles north of the PNNL Labs at Richland, across the river on the Pasco side.
Thursday, the FCSO announced after meeting with US Fish and Wildlife officials, House Rep Dan Newhouse, US Army Corps of Engineers, and the South Columbia Basin Irrigation District, that more restrictions are coming.
A new heavy-duty gate will be installed at the access point near the intersection of Columbia River Road and Sagemoore Roads. It will remain locked overnight, and there will be daytime access, but it will be closed during the winter.
The daytime hour schedule and winter closures are still being determined, but officials say it is necessary because the illegal dumping at and around Carbody Beach has finally reached a tipping point.
