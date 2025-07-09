City of Pasco Seeking Tourism Boosting Proposals
Pasco has opened an opportunity for interested persons to apply for funds to be used for programs to boost tourism.
The funds come from a city hotel tax
The funds come from the city's motel-hotel tax, which is assessed on anyone who rents a room, or a campground or a "similar" facility for less than 30 days. The rate is 4%.
In 2024, that tax brought in about $850,000. Half was used to operate the HAPO Center (TRAC) and the Pasco Sporting Complex, according to the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business.
The other half will be used for programs designed to boost tourism and include staging an event, a festival, marketing efforts, or any other function that the city says meets the criteria of bringing people to the city.
For more information and application details with the City, click here.
