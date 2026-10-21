Pasco Police units responded to the area of Stevens Middle School on North 22nd. Wednesday afternoon, Oct 21st., after reports of a fight and gunfire.

Pasco HS Was in Secure and Teach

No mention of a lockdown at Pasco HS, it went into what's called secure and teach, as Police sought to determine what happened. Around 1:20 PM reports came in about alleged gunfire, reportedly heard by witnesses and Ben Franklin Transit Officials at the 22nd Ave. Transit Station.

Reports from Scanner Traffic and witnesses indicated some sort of altercation or fight took place near the middle school, as well as the alleged gunfire.

22nd. and Sylvester Was Closed due to Investigation

Pasco Police indicated shots were fired, and they are looking for evidence and more information. Ben Franklin Transit buses were diverted to the Edgar Brown Stadium area, no reports of any injuries or property damage.

School activities were continuing, but no one was allowed off the campus until Police determined it was secure.

More information is expected to be released, this is an ongoing development.