Washington Residents Can Enter Canada with Only a Passport Come Oct 1
(Ottawa, ON, Canada) -- Americans who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to enter Canada again starting this weekend. That's after top Canadian officials announced border measures would end October 1st. Those rules previously included proof of vaccination along with COVID testing prior to or upon arrival north of the border. Wearing a face mask on planes and trains will also no longer be mandatory once the rules go away.