Pasco Officers Turned Firemen Blast Out Kitchen Blaze [VIDEO]

Sometimes Police, as first responders to emergencies, have to assume other roles. As part of a roundup of calls, Pasco PD has released a video of two Officers responding to a kitchen house fire.

Officers able to subdue stubborn stove fire

As part of a busy week that included 18 mental health and 4 overdose calls as part of a total of 1,233 responses, Officers also helped save a home from further damage during a fire.

New Year's Day, two Officers were first on the scene after an emergency call about a kitchen stove fire. Pasco PD says as Officers got to the scene, they saw the last of the family members fleeing the home. The location of the home was not listed.

Armed with fire extinguishers from their patrol cars, the two officers raced in and were able to put out the fire. You can hear the first Officer coughing from the smoke as he exits so the other can apply his fire retardant.

Fortunately, no one was injured, and Pasco Fire was able to confirm the blaze was extinguished. No word on the amount of smoke damage done to the home.

Get our free mobile app

The video also contains some images of several traffic calls they answered, including a drunk driver who was spotted tooling along with their front bumper dragging. Pasco PD said this obviously indicates they were in some sort of accident. However, the drunk driver refused to give up any details, and the Police were not able to locate any nearby damage to property or vehicles.