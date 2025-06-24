Pasco Horse Therapy Non-Profit Closes Doors After 19 Years

A long-time Pasco non-profit horse therapy group has closed its doors, due to financial strains.

Strides Therapeutic Horsemanship Center is now closed

According to a report from the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business, the group offered lessons and therapy using horses to veterans, first responders, and people with disabilities for nearly 3 decades.

The organization, which had a Road 68 address, posted on their website the decision did not come lightly. Donations and funds to operate were at about half of what was needed to meet monthly obligations.

All the horses have successfully rehomed, and the rest of their equipment is up for sale.

Equine therapy has been shown to help people with trauma, disabilities, and especially those who suffer from autism. Working with the animals, learning to ride them, and spending time with them has been utilized by many groups around the country.