Othello Arsonist Captured, Also Charged with Jail Incident

Trailer fire near Othello was arson, say officials (ACSO) Trailer fire near Othello was arson, say officials (ACSO) loading...

Not only is the arson suspect in custody, but he is also facing additional charges from an incident in jail.

Arsonist captured after fire guts trailer Tuesday afternoon

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the suspect is in custody, but the trailer is a total loss.

Tuesday afternoon, around 3:13 PM, multiple fire units responded to the 600 block of S Danielle Rd. and found this trailer fully engulfed in flames. The location is less than a half-mile west of the Othello city center.

Fire units said the single-wide unit was unsalvageable but were able to keep fire and smoke damage to adjoining buildings to a minimum. Sheriff's Department investigators worked with the Fire Marshall and were able to determine a suspect, identified as 35-year-old Petronilo Osorio-Mendoza of Othello was the suspect.

He was located and arrested on Wednesday, and is facing First Degree Arson charges, as well as Third Degree Assault charges stemming from an incident after he was booked into the Adams County Jail in Ritzville.

Get our free mobile app

It is not known if any property or belongings were able to be removed from the burned trailer, but judging from the Fire Department's assessment that is not likely. It appears everything inside was consumed by the flames.

No information about anyone living in the trailer was released.