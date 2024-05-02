Oregon Organic Walnuts Recalled Due to E-Coli Threat

An Oregon farm has recalled shipments of organic shelled walnuts over a potential e-coli issue.

25-pound boxes recalled

The Oregon Department of Agriculture said Gibson Farms recalled the products this week because there is a potential for presence of e-coli, which can cause intestinal issues and diarrhea. Most people recover after about a week, but in rare cases, some people can develop kidney issues.

The walnuts in question were voluntarily recalled and were labeled as Organic Light Halves and Pieces.

They were distributed in CA and WA, the identifying serial numbers and expiration dates were lot 3325-043 & 3341-501 with expiration dates 5/21/25 & 6/7/25. This is what they look like (FDA):

Gibson Walnuts (FDA) Gibson Walnuts (FDA) loading...

The nuts were shipped out in 25-pound boxes. Officials did not say how many of the boxes were being recalled.