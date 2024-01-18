One Multiple Burglary Suspect Caught, One at Large in Near Othello

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is seeking leads to help locate and apprehend this suspect.

Man wanted in connection with break-ins

Earlier this week, the ACSO confirmed the capture of 25-year-old male, Isaac Isaías Fuentes-Gomez, and he was charged with 1st Degree Residential Burglary.

A search of a residence in the 900 block of E Sagewood St, Othello turned up multiple stolen items, possibly from multiple incidents.

Now the attention has turned to a second suspect, who is still at large. Joshua Joseph Gutierrez, 28, is wanted on suspicion of similar charges. The ACSO did not say if they were working together or if these cases were connected. Anyone who may have information, call the ACSO anonymously (if you wish) at (509) 659-1122.