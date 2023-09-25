Critical Resource for Washington Tourist Town to Be Replaced

A water main critical to the livelihood of hundreds in a north-central Washington tourist town will be replaced.

4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse announced today (9/25) a request by the Town of Winthrop for Community Project Funding has been satisfied.

“As a member of the House Committee on Appropriations, I have a unique opportunity to submit essential funding requests for the communities of Central Washington.” said Representative Newhouse.

For its water main construction project, the town was awarded $667,000 to replace the 58-year-old water main which crosses the Methow River at Highway 20. It’s a crucial resource for the town’s residents and businesses along with tourism and firefighting.

“It serves more than 70% of the town's residents and businesses, but it is failing. I’m proud to help provide the town with a reliable and safe water system for years to come.” Representative Newhouse said.

Mayor Sally Ranzau praised Representative Newhouse’s efforts.

“Congressman Newhouse introduced the appropriation process and supported the Water Line Replacement Project for the town. Securing funding for these projects is difficult for a small community and replacement of this pipe is essential to providing safe reliable water to our residents and businesses. This appropriation will service Winthrop for another 50 years,” said Mayor Ranzau.

