4 Washington Cities That Do Thanksgiving Weekend Right

Thanksgiving Day is about loosening your belt and having another plate of turkey, stuffing, and gravy while catching up with family and friends.

The days after turkey day are about finding fun things to do together - and I'm not talking about shopping Black Friday sales or sitting home and watching football.

Thanksgiving Weekend is the official start to the Christmas season. And below are 4 Washington State cities/towns that do it right.

Bellevue - Snowflake Lane

Crowds gather in the (artificial) snow, under the Christmas lights each night along Bellevue Way between Lincoln Square and Bellevue Square for a magical event that could even win over the tiny little heart of the Grinch.

Running from November 25th through December 24th, Snowflake Lane is a nightly parade of Toy Soldiers, singers, floats and - of course - Santa Claus (I know him)!

The spectacle is one of the bigger, more expensive holiday traditions to survive the pandemic. It's FREE to you of course, and it's something you should experience at least once.

Olympia - Downtown for the Holidays

Downtown for the Holidays in Olympia is holiday lights, art installations, and Nutcracker themed photo ops like a Gingerbread house. There's also Twinklefest, where you can vote on your favorite businesses holiday displays (out of 50+).

Runs November 25th - December 24th.

Toppenish - Christmas Lighted Parade

You've gotta' love a community parade, and they're all the better at night, when holiday lights can blink, glow, and transport you someplace magical.

The Toppenish Lighted Christmas Parade happens the Saturday after Thanksgiving at 6pm, and it's just the start of holiday events around Yakima.

Winthrop - Christmas at the End of the Road

Christmas at the End of the Road is about as charming as it gets. Kids - and you - can skate with Santa at Winthrop Rink on the Friday after Thanksgiving. At noon on Saturday, Santa Claus arrives downtown in a horse drawn carriage, stopping at the Winthrop Barn Auditorium for free pics.

The "town lighting" is at 5pm, followed by twenty-minute fireworks extravaganza at 6pm.

