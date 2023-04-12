DOJ Says No Jail Time For Bellevue Trans Catholic Church Vandal

A 31-year-old man who identifies as a woman won't face any jail time for vandalizing a Catholic church in Bellevue according to the Department of Justice. The department is recommending no jail time for the suspect.

THE SUSPECT ATTACKED THE CHURCH AS PEOPLE WERE INSIDE

Bellevue Police say last summer 31-year-old Maeve Nota, a transgender man vandalized the St. Louise Catholic Church by smashing glass doors with a large rock and spray painting graphic messages on the church walls like “F*** Catholics,” “rot in your fake hell,” “kid groomers,” and “woman haters.”

THE SUSPECT ADMITTED HIS ACTIONS TO POLICE WHEN ARRESTED

Police say Nota also admitted to damaging a statue of the Virgin Mary at the church and assaulting a church employee. He was also charged with resisting arrest. But the Department of Justice charged Nota with a misdemeanor of destruction of religious property. When a church employee noticed Nota he spray painted the employee in the face.

THE SUSPECT MAY ESCAPE JAIL TIME WHEN HE'S SENTENCED

The charge could result in a fine and a year behind bars.

But now, according to FOX News the Justice Department is now recommending three years of probation and no jail time when Nota is sentenced on June 2.

When Nota was located an arrested after the attack FOX News reports he used his backpack full of paint cans to damage a police vehicle.

Nota told authorities he attacked the church because he was upset at the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The attack and other attacks on Catholic churches in the United States have forced many to increase security.

