Washington state’s best steakhouses
Sometimes you want a salad and, sometimes you want a big chunk of red meat. I have had only a few really excellent steaks in my life. I have started to wonder, where in Washington state will I find a truly excellent steakhouse? So, I did a little surfing on the web, and this is what I found out.
According to “onlyinyourstate.com” we are lucky to have 12 very fine establishments that offer the “steakhouse” experience with a little variety mixed in, so let's count them down.
- The Steak House, Ferndale
The Silver Reef Casino’s steakhouse has won multiple awards. Try their prime rib and you will know why.
- Jack Niemann’s Black Forest Steakhouse, Blaine
If you are looking for a perfectly cooked steak, lobster mac and cheese and creme Brulee, you’ll want to make the drive to Northwest Washington and check this place out.
- El Gaucho Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue
When you’ve got a special occasion to celebrate, you can’t go wrong with El Gaucho. They get everything right: food, service and ambiance.
- Clinkerdagger, Spokane
This fine dining restaurant has sat overlooking the Spokane River for over 40 years and offers some of the best steaks in the state.
- The Windmill, Wenatchee
The Windmill has been a classic Wenatchee favorite for decades. The interior is charmingly old-fashioned, and the cooks really know how to prepare a steak.
- Jak’s Grill, Seattle
Jak’s has been a favorite spot for Seattleites because of its great service and outstanding menu. Don’t forget to go back for their weekend brunch.
- Melrose Grill, Renton
The building dates back to 1901, when it was a tavern. The Melrose Grill offers a quiet alternative to downtown Seattle dining and serves corn fed Nebraska beef.
- Porterhouse Steakhouse, Moses Lake
This is a classic steakhouse, unpretentious and, If you wish, you can even get your steak topped with Cougar Gold cheese.
- Cliff House, Bellingham
Great steak and seafood along with stunning views of the Puget Sound.
- John Howie Steak, Bellevue
With an outstanding reputation for its mouthwatering steaks, John Howie is well worth the occasional splurge.
- Churchill’s Steakhouse, Spokane
Churchill’s is one of the finest fine dining establishments in Spokane, serving mouthwatering steaks and seafood in a beautiful setting.
- Ricardo’s Restaurant, Lacey
This restaurant has turned up on several “top 10” lists. "The place for steak" uses old school dry aging to cure their meat. The result is a menu full of classically delicious beef.
Well, I don’t know about you but I’m hungry.
