Move Over Soda, Pasco SD Unveils First Book Vending Machine

Pasco School District will officially unveil their first-ever book vending machine at Captain Gray Elementary School, located near the corner of 10th and Court.

Book machine a gift from donors

According to PSD, the machine is courtesy of work from the Lupine Society, a group of retired educators. PSD said this about the first-of-its-kind machine:

"All students will have the opportunity to earn tokens for the Book Vending Machine, aligning with their individual reading goals. The goal is for all students to be motivated to read and reach their goals as they move up in reading proficiency.

The books available in the vending machine are sourced from Scholastic reward dollars earned from previous book fairs and a $300 grant awarded to Jamie Chavez from the Benton Franklin School Retirees. The school warmly welcomes donations of new books, particularly Spanish or bilingual books, to further enrich the reading experience for students."

To help continue to support the machine and its efforts, PSD is accepting donations of gently used or new books. For more details see the PSD website.