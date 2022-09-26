Moses Lake Murder Suspect Located, Arrested in Pennsylvania

We don't know why he was clear across the country, but he was located quickly.

US Marshalls help apprehend Lincoln-Grant County murder suspect

We suspect a recent ATM photo of Charles Bergman, 54, of Moses Lake, is linked to how fast he was located.

Bergman was located and apprehended going into the weekend by US Marshalls in New Stanton PA, and is going to be extradited back to Lincoln County WA.

Both Lincoln and Grant County report Bergman is facing a Suspicion of 1st Degree Premeditated Murder charge. It took less than 24 hours for him to be located and caught after the warrant was issued.

Bergman went to Spokane to pick up his wife from Airport last Sunday

The story began last Monday when family members notified the Grant County Sheriff's Office that Bergman and his wife, 53-year-old Theresa Bergman, failed to return from Spokane. Both Charles and Theresa were last seen at the Spokane Airport around 12:40 AM. He had apparently gone there to pick her up on Sunday.

A massive search began around the Moses Lake area.

Grant County Deputies contacted Lincoln County after cell phone GPS data put their last known location in a remote area not far from Edwall and Sprague, where Theresa's body was later found in a field by a farmer.

After the arrest warrant was issued, US Marshalls located Charles in PA and he was arrested. We don't know any other particulars about how and why this occurred but are waiting for more information to be released.