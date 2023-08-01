Moses Lake Motorcyclist Weaving Through Traffic Killed in Crash

Fatal crash scene in Moses Lake (MLPD) Fatal crash scene in Moses Lake (MLPD) loading...

The Moses Lake Police Department says a man who died in a motorcycle crash Monday morning was speeding. The rider's bike can be seen in the upper center part of this picture from MLPD.

Man collides with a car, dies in crash

Around 11:30 AM, MLPD Officers and EMS responded to a car vs. motorcycle crash in the 1100 block of West Broadway.

Officers said 30-year-old Celton Kimmel of Moses Lake was headed west on Broadway, exceeding the speed limit and weaving in and out of traffic.

A woman was pulling out of a business and onto Broadway when Kimmel slammed into her 2019 Subaru. No word as to the condition of the elderly 65-year-old woman behind the wheel of the vehicle, but Kimmel was thrown from his motorcycle by the impact.

He was rushed to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake where he was pronounced dead. MLPD did not say if he was wearing a helmet, Washington State Patrol Troopers assisted in the accident investigation, and the MLPD says no charges are likely to be issued from the incident.