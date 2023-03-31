Man Not Wearing Seatbelt Ejected, Killed in Moses Lake Crash
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a man who was killed in a Wednesday night crash was not wearing a seatbelt.
Man thrown from car not far from Moses Lake Golf Course
The GCSO says the driver, identified as 52-year-old Haans Koller of Moses Lake was driving north on Westshore Drive Northeast, which runs alongside Moses Lake.
As he approached Road 4 NE, just before the Moses Lake Golf Course (the Links at Moses Pointe) he apparently lost control of his 1998 Toyota Camry and slammed into a concrete road divider then slammed into a tree.
The GCSO says he was traveling at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.
Efforts to revive him by Deputies and EMS were not successful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation continues.