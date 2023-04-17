Walla Walla Circle K Shooting Suspect Turns Himself In

(Walla Walla, WA) -- A 19-year-old man is under arrest after turning himself in, in connection to a shooting at a Walla Walla Circle K back on April 8. Yahir Melgoza-Ochoa is accused of opening fire on a 20-year-old male at the Circle K around 1:30am off 315 North 2nd Ave. Police were tipped off about what happened and when they arrived, they found the victim and rushed him to the hospital. This all apparently started over a verbal altercation between several parties that escalated. On April 14th, Melgoza-Ochoa turned himself in to the Walla Walla County Jail. He was booked on charges of Attempted Murder 2, Drive by Shooting, Minor in Possession of a Pistol, and Carrying a Concealed Pistol without a Permit.