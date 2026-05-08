(The Center Square) – Gov. Bob Ferguson is the first Washington governor in more than 30 years to be found in violation of the state's executive ethics law, according to the board's enforcement website.

The governor signed an agreement last week, ahead of Friday’s Executive Ethics Board meeting, admitting to violating two provisions of the Ethics in Public Service Act. The agreement was accepted by the board during the meeting.

It's the first time a governor has faced enforcement action from the state board since its inception in 1995, the board's website shows.

The first violation stemmed from using state resources for private or another person’s benefit, and the second by using his position to secure privileges for a former aide.

The stipulations approved on Friday resolve a complaint from last July, after Ferguson allowed former Chief Strategy Officer Mike Webb to fly with him on a state plane to Tri-Cities.

As a result of the agreement, the first-term governor must pay a $4,000 fine, with half suspended if he avoids further ethics violations for the next two years.

“Ferguson knew there was an extra seat on the aircraft, so they offered it to Mike Webb,” according to Friday’s signed agreement. “Ferguson admits that they made a mistake, and it will not happen again.”​

Neither Webb nor Ferguson immediately responded to a request for comment before publishing Friday.

As previously reported by The Center Square, Webb had resigned in March 2025 amid allegations that he created a hostile work environment.

However, that didn’t stop the governor from taking Webb on a state patrol plane to Tri-Cities, where Webb had a meeting on the same day Ferguson was there for business.

According to an ethics investigation, the taxpayer-funded trip was billed at $2,094.68 per flight hour.

“The individual’s presence did not displace any state employee,” Ferguson previously wrote, requesting the board to dismiss the complaint. “It did not create additional cost in terms of fuel, staffing or timе.”

Ethics board enforcement

State lawmakers created the Executive Ethics Board at the request of former Gov. Mike Lowry and Attorney General Christine Gregoire in 1994.

According to the board's enforcement results webpage, only a single violation against the Office of the Governor is listed, but it was against a former assistant director of Indian Affairs.​

Lowry and former Govs. Gary Locke and Jay Inslee faced ethics and campaign finance complaints in the past, but none resulted in formal enforcement actions from the ethics board against a sitting governor like Ferguson.

An email from The Center Square seeking confirmation that Ferguson is the first governor to face a penalty from the board was not returned before publication.

By accepting the stipulations, Ferguson avoided a public hearing and fines up to $5,000 per violation.​

The Washington State Democratic Party did not respond to a request for comment before publication.

“Ferguson has been cutting corners on ethical behavior his whole political career," Rep. Jim Walsh, chairman of the Washington State Republican Party, wrote in a statement.

"This latest scandal — giving his handsy political guru a 'free' ride on a taxpayer-funded private plane — is just the clearest example.” ​

“Many left-leaning politicians think they're clever. Some think that signaling virtue in public buys them the ability to bend ethics rules in private. That's not how it works. Ethics are how you act when no one is looking,” Walsh continued.