Man Throws Wine Bottles, Punches Police at Kennewick Circle K

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department responded to an attack in progress at the Circle K Convenience Store off the 1900 block of North Steptoe Street, which is right at Gage Blvd Thursday night just after 11:30. Police say a 37-year-old man was throwing bottles of wine sold in the store at employees and customers. When officers arrived and tried to calm things down, the suspect, identified as Jonathan Jaite, began striking the store's front windows with a fire extinguisher.

Police tried tazing Jaite, but that did not work. Officers say the suspect tried charging officers, and punched one of them as they tried taking him into custody. Jaite was eventually brought into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail for 2nd degree assault, 3rd degree assault and 1st degree malicious mischief. The officer punched was taken to the hospital, then treated and released. If you have information about this, please call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 23-028214

