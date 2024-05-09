Major COVID Vax Pulled Following Suits, Company Claims It’s Business

According to multiple sources, AstraZeneca has pulled a COVID vaccine from the market, after admitting it may cause blood clots.

British man suffers stroke

The British newspaper The Telegraph reported April 28th the company admitted in court documents it was pulling the vaccine after it could cause a rare side effect called TTS. According to The Telegraph:

"AstraZeneca is contesting the claims but has accepted, in a legal document submitted to the High Court in February, that its Covid vaccine “can, in very rare cases, cause TTS”.

TTS – which stands for Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome – causes people to have blood clots and a low blood platelet count."

51 cases have been reported in England, according to papers filed concerning lawsuits with the British High Court. A man named James Scott was the first person to file a suit, he suffered a blood clot and permanent brain injury after receiving the vaccine in 2021.

However, the company has released information indicating their withdrawal of the vaccine, named Vaxzevria, was due to declining worldwide demand.

The vaccine is no longer being manufactured. Unlike in the US, where vax manufacturers have wide sweeping immunity (unless serious injury or death from willful misconduct) European courts have ruled companies can be held liable for civil charges.