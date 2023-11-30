Mabton Man Gets 21 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

A 58-year-old Mabton man will likely stay in Federal prison until he is 79, stemming from sexual abuse crimes committed in 2017 and 2018.

21-year sentence imposed on man

According to the US Attorney's Office for the District of Eastern WA, Joseph Leonard Roy pleaded guilty to two counts of Abusive Sexual Contact of a Minor.

The plea was entered last November, and this week he was sentenced. Roy committed multiple acts of sexual abuse towards two minors in a home on the Yakama Nation Indian Reservation. They occurred in a home where officials say he had access to the youth.

Authorities learned of the abuse when one of the minors spoke to a trusted family member, who then notified authorities.

US Attorney Vanessa R. Waldreff said following the sentencing:

"Mr. Roy was held accountable today due to the joint efforts of the Yakama Nation Tribal Police Department, the FBI, the United States Attorney’s Office, and the community. By working together, we can continue to build trust and keep our communities safe and strong.”

Once Roy is released, he will face Federal supervision until he is at least 99 years old.