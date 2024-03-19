Exploring Washington State: How Many Counties Are There?

How Many Counties Does Washington State Have?

I was born in Asotin County and I have lived in quite a few counties in Washington State.



Can You Name The Largest And Smallest Counties In Washington State?

The one thing that I've learned is that all of Washington counties are unique in their ways so I thought I'd share a few facts that you might not know about some of the places we call home.

Washington State is divided into a total of 39 counties. Each county has its distinct characteristics, ranging from bustling urban areas to quiet rural communities.

Some of the most well-known counties in Washington include King County, which is home to Seattle and is the most populous in the state, and Spokane County, located in Eastern Washington and known for its outdoor recreational opportunities.

One interesting fact about Washington State counties is that they vary greatly in size.

For example, San Juan County is made up entirely of islands and has a total land area of just over 174 square miles, while Okanogan County is the largest county in the state with a land area of over 5,000 square miles.

Each county in Washington also has its unique history and culture. For example, Whitman County is named after Marcus Whitman, a missionary who played a key role in settling the Pacific Northwest in the mid-1800s.

Meanwhile, Jefferson County was named after Thomas Jefferson and boasts a rich maritime heritage due to its location on the Puget Sound.

39 counties in total make up our beloved state, which county are you from and what do you love about your county, let me know in the comments below.

