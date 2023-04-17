Legendary TC Ams Radio Voice ‘Westie’ to Step Away From the Mic

TC Ams announcer Craig West (TC Ams Youtube video still imgae) TC Ams announcer Craig West (TC Ams Youtube video still imgae) loading...

For decades in Spokane and Tri-Cities, Craig West provided the radio eye on the ice for us in the Western Hockey League. Now, the guy many just call "Westie" is stepping down.

The broadcaster who recently reached the 2,500 game milestone 'retires'

Perhaps retire is the wrong word, but it was announced Monday, April 17th. that legendary WHL Radio broadcaster Craig West will be stepping down to pursue "other opportunities."

West, who was the radio voice for the Americans for 25 seasons, passed the prestigious 2,500-game mark in 2022---a milestone not reached by very many WHL announcers or broadcasters in any sport for that matter.

Get our free mobile app

He also was the VP of Broadcasting, and Sales and helped with other numerous areas over the years for the club. Prior to Tri-Cities, he was the radio host for the Spokane Chiefs, following a career in radio in California where he also did a lot of baseball for several major-league affiliated minor league teams in some large markets.

He released a statement that read in part:

“It has truly been an honor to be a part of the Tri-City Americans family since 1988, I am grateful to the ownership group for allowing me to be a part of the organization. I have been blessed to work with such a committed office staff. I look forward to watching many more great seasons from the stands.”

As the public address announcer for the Americans at Toyota Center, I've known Craig for years and appreciated his humor, frank and honest but accurate opinions, and knowledge of sports and society.

When we say the Americans will be having big shoes to fill for another radio announcer, the shoes will be size 15 Triple E.

Here's a link to one of many TC Americans videos, this one Craig with standout Nolan Yaremko.