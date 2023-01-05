Law Enforcement Busts Jewelry, Firearms Burglary Operation

Burglary suspects captured (KPD) Burglary suspects captured (KPD) loading...

An investigation by Kennewick Police, Connell Police and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office has broken up a jewelry and firearms theft ring.

Multiple suspects were taken into custody

Thursday, January 5th, Kennewick Police released information about a series of arrests that have been made. KPD had been investigating a series of burglaries in the area where money, jewelry, and firearms were being stolen.

They learned Connell Police and Franklin County Deputies were working on several very similar cases, where those three specific items seemed to be targeted.

After sharing information, they were able to locate at least two members of this ring, according to KPD:

" Detectives identified two individuals who allegedly participated in these Burglaries: 28-year-old Abel Perez-Morales and 27-year-old Alejandro Alvarez-Dominguez. These two individuals were located and taken into custody in the 4000 block of W 27th Pl, at a Kennewick hotel."

Between the two, they are facing charges including residential burglary, unlawful use of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, larceny, and 2nd-degree theft. In addition, Morales is also facing illegal entry after deportation charges indicating he re-entered the U.S. after being sent out of the country.

Detectives have recovered multiple pieces of jewelry and at least 15 firearms. The investigation continues, KPD and others did not say if they have additional suspects being sought. Anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.