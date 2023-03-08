Large Reward for WA Brutal Murder Suspect, Say US Marshals

Murder suspect Harrington (US Marshals) Murder suspect Harrington (US Marshals) loading...

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of this suspect.

US Marshals seeking Okanogan County murderer

27-year-old Dylan Harrington emerged as a suspect after the discovery of a pair of elderly people who'd been murdered on their property not far from Chesaw. Their property is about 12 miles west of Oroville, and less than three miles south of the US-Canadian Border in a remote area of the county.

According to the US Marshals' service:

Harrington is believed to have shot to death Dave and Gerlyn Covey, 80 and 66, respectively, of Omak. The couple were found deceased at their property near Chesaw Feb. 16, 2022. Their bodies had been burned and a sheet of plywood placed over them in an apparent effort to conceal them. The search for the Coveys began after the couple’s truck had been found abandoned Feb. 13, 2022.

Evidence at the scene apparently led Okanogan County Deputies to Harrington as the suspect, he was believed to have been squatting on their property and stealing supplies from the couple prior to their murder.

The US Marshals service says Harrington is of slight build, about 5' 9" 145 lbs, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should utilize this information, according to US Marshals:

"contact the U.S. Marshals Service tip line at (866) 865-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online via the USMS Tips App."