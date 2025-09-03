Look What KID Pulled Out of Irrigation Canals–It’s NOT Salad!

Besides boxes, bikes, yard waste, household trash, and even cars, irrigation districts are continually pulling unwanted materials out of their irrigation canals.

KID treats canals to kill off and dislodge algae

Over the last few years, algae has become a growing issue on waterways in the Columbia Basin, not just in lakes and rivers. And, also in Eastern Oregon.

The Kennewick Irrigation District recently released some photos of huge piles of algae they pulled from screens and canals (mainly the feeders and a few secondary) after treatments.

These chemicals safely help kill off and dislodge the green sludge, which can significantly interfere with water flow and delivery. It gets into pipes, valves, and screens at the residential level.

Kennewick Irrigation District Kennewick Irrigation District loading...

Also, it serves as a reminder to stay out of canals. Besides years of warning about dangers of drowning in the often fast-moving water, the sides are slippery and once you're in a canal, often you can't get out.

But also, the algae creates another reason to stay out, because growing varieties are being found to be toxic. KID says the only way to truly tell is to have it lab-tested, but it does serve as a reminder to stay out of irrigation canals. KID, as well as other districts, perform these cleanings several time each season, more if warmer weather triggers more algae growth.