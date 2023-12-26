Kennewick Police Seeking to Locate Rape Suspect
A 21-year-old man is being sought by Kennewick Police.
Man wanted on rape charges and more
Kennewick Police did not specify details of when the alleged crimes occurred but are seeking tips from the public to help locate this man.
Alex Scott Rambo, 21, is wanted in connection with 1st. Degree Rape, 2nd Degree Assault and Unlawful Imprisonment.
His current whereabouts are unknown say Police, anyone with information is urged to call (509-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.
