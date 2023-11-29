Kennewick Playground Removing Toys, Can’t Get Replacement Parts

Several of the playground amenities are being removed from Kennewick Park because the city can't get replacement parts anymore.

Horse Heaven Hills Playground sees some deterioration

The City of Kennewick released information via the Parks and Recreation Facebook page and on their website that several parts of the playground are going to be removed. One of them includes the slide tube, which has gotten cracked and brittle near the end. The other is the spinning block display, which has developed several large gaping cracks.

The City says the features are old enough that they can't locate replacement parts, so for public safety, they are being removed.

However, the city says the entire playground is slated for renovation in 2024, more details will be released about the new and revised features.