Kennewick Drug, Car Theft Suspects Likely Facing More Charges

Benton County Sheriff's Department investigators now say evidence found in a stolen vehicle will likely lead to more charges against two suspects.

Friday, October 6th. Benton County Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle parked in the middle of a road, the location was not specified. A man and woman were in the front seat, it appeared they were passed out.

When Deputies contacted the man and woman inside the car, they awakened but drove away from officers. The vehicle crashed a short time later, and the pair fled on foot. Then they stole another vehicle which was later found abandoned at the Benton County Fairgrounds

The owner of the second stolen vehicle notified authorities there were credit cards in the vehicle that were being used to purchase items at businesses in the Queensgate area, and Deputies were able to locate and arrest the two suspects.

Thursday, Deputies used a search warrant on the original wrecked car, and found illegal narcotics, illegally possessed prescription drugs, and drug paraphernalia. Other evidence was also found, and investigators are checking to see if they match any other unrelated crimes in the area.