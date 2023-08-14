Kennewick Car Prowl Suspect Sought, Caught on Camera

Car prowl suspect (KPD) Car prowl suspect (KPD) loading...

Kennewick Police are searching for this suspect, in connection with a car prowl and possible other incidents.

The man broke into a car late Friday night

Police responded to a report of a break-in burglary in the 300 block of North Underwood in Kennewick on Friday. The location is very close to the Zintel Creek Golf Club.

According to KPD, the suspect smashed through a car window and took various items from inside the vehicle. He was also then caught on camera peering into the homeowner's residence. The homeowner was out of town at the time.

Anyone who may have information about this suspect or incident, call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.