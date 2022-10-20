Inslee to Propose Legislation ‘Codifying’ Abortion? Announcement Friday

Announcement coming from Inslee on Friday (TVW) Announcement coming from Inslee on Friday (TVW) loading...

On the heels of President Biden saying if the Democrats keep control of Congress after the midterms he will ask for legislation to codify abortion, it's possible a similar announcement is coming from Gov. Inslee on Friday.

Governor to announce "legislation" Friday

Gov. Inslee's office released this information on Thursday, October 20th.

"Gov. Jay Inslee and state legislators will gather with students at Western Washington University tomorrow to announce the first pieces of a legislative package aimed at protecting abortion access and reproductive freedoms for all patients seeking services in Washington.

Participating legislators include Sen. Manka Dhingra, Rep. Sharon Shewmake and Rep. Vandana Slatter.

Protecting abortion access and reproductive health took on new urgency earlier this year when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and withdrew the rights of millions of Americans with it. The court’s ruling set off a cascade of abortion bans in states across the country."

Roe vs. Wade had nothing to do with availability, but the overturn simply put control back in the hands of the states. The announcement will be made at 10:30 AM