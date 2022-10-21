Inslee, Lawmakers Reveal Abortion Protection Plans, Legislation

Shortly after Gov. Inslee announced he will seek a Constitutional Amendment to codify, or make abortion a permanent right in WA state, other plans were revealed.

Several plans revealed by legislators

One of the plans would provide legal and other protections to providers from civil suits related to providing abortion options. Rep. Sharon Shewmake (D) talked about the bill during this press conference at Western Washington University, saying it will be sponsored by Democratic House Rep Drew Hanson. According to Inslee's office:

"...a sanctuary policy that will provide patients and providers with legal tools and protections if any criminal or civil action is commenced against them for lawfully receiving or providing reproductive health care services or gender-affirming services in Washington. These policies will act as both a shield and a sword, to the greatest extent allowable by law. The bill, which will be sponsored by Rep. Drew Hansen, will help protect patients from states like Texas or Idaho from being punished for lawfully seeking and receiving legal health care services in Washington state."

Democrat Sen. Manka Dhingra and Rep. Vandana Slatter also spoke of a proposed bill that "will close an egregious legal loophole that allows non-health care organizations to collect, share or sell private health information. The bill also prohibits collecting data on specific locations related to reproductive and gender-affirming care."

And in addition, Inslee spoke of his plan to have legislators try to amend the State Constitution to protect abortion rights.