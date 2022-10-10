Identity Released of 14-Year-Old Walla Walla Teen Killed in Crash

Walla Walla School District Walla Walla School District loading...

A freshman at Walla Walla High School died early Saturday morning in a crash that happened not far from the high school.

A teenage girl was ejected from a vehicle in the crash.

According to the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office and the Walla Walla School District, 14-year-old Zaley Blocklinger died at the scene near Foster and Reser Roads, a short distance from Walla Walla High School.

The WWCSD has not released a lot of details yet but said a 17-year-old female was driving the vehicle, and the crash occurred around 2:30 AM.

Get our free mobile app

Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt said Blocklinger was ejected from the vehicle, and most likely died instantly.

The investigation continues, and more information is expected to be released soon.