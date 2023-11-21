Gun Threat Nets Juvenile Arrest at Richland High School

Richland Police have released information about a weapons threat Monday morning at Richland High School.

Student was seen wearing a weapon in their waistband

Around 10:17 AM, Police were called to the school at 930 Long Ave. for a report of a student with a weapon on campus.

Officers arrived, secured the area, and monitored the student, who was then contacted and detained. Security kept an eye on the student until the Police arrived, and the school went into lockdown.

RPD officers say the student had a very realistic-looking BB gun in their waistband, The student was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Kennewick and was issued an emergency expulsion from the school.

Get our free mobile app

The lockdown was lifted, and no information was released if the student used the weapon to make any threats.