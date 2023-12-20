Grant County K-9 Takes Down Woman Wanted for Domestic Violence

The Grant County Sheriff's Office assisted Moses Lake Police in apprehending a stubborn female domestic violence suspect Tuesday.

The woman illegally entered the home, then tried to hide under a bag.

GCSO Deputies responded along with police to a home located on North Paxson Drive. The time of the incident was not released, but the GCSO says 31-year-old Crystal Delgado of Moses Lake violated a domestic violence court order by entering the home.

She apparently caused a disturbance, then refused to exit when officers surrounded the home. They called for her to give up, but she ignored their commands.

The GCSO entered the home with K-9 Zedd and his handler and found Delgado inside trying to hide under a large bag. Zedd 'removed' her from the home by latching on to her right arm. At that point, she gave up without incident.

She is now in the Grant County Jail in Ephrata on charges of obstructing law officers and violation of a domestic violence no-contact order.

The investigation continues.