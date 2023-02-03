Grant County Driver Dies After Rolling Truck Near Quincy

It is not known if wearing a seatbelt would have saved the driver's life, but not wearing one contributed to their death. Image shows curve where speeding truck went off road.

Man ejected from rolling truck

Around 11:20 PM Thursday night, February 2nd, Grant County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 10000 block of Winchester Road Northwest for a report of an accident.

A nearby resident called in after hearing a crash nearby. The location is about six miles south and east of Quincy. Deputies arrived at the scene and found a 2008 Ford F-250 pickup that had rolled several times off the road.

GCSO investigators said the driver, identified as 29-year-old Sean Witte of Ephrata, had been heading north on the rural road when he likely failed to negotiate a sharp corner. The truck left the road and rolled several times.

Witte, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the truck and died at the scene.

Get our free mobile app

GCSO detectives said that based on the evidence at the scene, excessive speed led to the fatal crash.